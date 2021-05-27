Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Poe defends Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, continues to answer questions from her colleagues on Senate Bill No. 2094, which seeks to amend Commonwealth Act 146 or the Public Service Act during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 27, 2021. In a statement, Poe said the passage of amendments to this law “will usher in more choices, improve service and lower cost of basic services which the people badly needed amid the pandemic era.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)