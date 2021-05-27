Photo Release

May 27, 2021 No change on franchise delegation: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon clarifies that the requirement of franchises to be issued by Congress will not change under the proposed amendments to the Public Service Act. Drilon, during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 27, 2021, said that what was amended is the nationalization requirement or the equity clause on the ownership of a public utility. “Whatever is applicable today, insofar as franchises are concerned, will continue to be applicable... It will continue to be required. If it has been delegated to a regulating agency, it will continue to be delegated,” said Drilon, co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2094, which seeks to amend Commonwealth Act 146 or the Public Service Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)