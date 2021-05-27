Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Zubiri on amending the Public Service Act: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094, which seeks to amend Commonwealth Act 146 or the Public Service Act, asks Sen. Grace Poe, the sponsor of the measure, if she is willing to include a line on the bill that will maintain the status quo in securing legislative franchise for airlines, telecommunications, and broadcast stations. Zubiri, during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 27, 2021, noted that with SBN 2094, it could be technically said that airlines, telecommunications, and broadcast stations would no longer require legislative franchise. Zubiri asked if the sponsor is open to include the wording “all public services currently securing a legislative franchise from the Congress of the Philippines shall continue to do the same.” Poe agreed to the proposal, saying they would accept the amendment of the majority leader. “That is my only point with this measure because it would have had massive implication in terms of securing of franchises and checks and balances between the legislative, the executive, and of course the public service to make sure that these private entities that are doing public service will be doing a good job,” Zubiri said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)