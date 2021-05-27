Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Dela Rosa lauds passage of OSAEC Bill: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, a former police chief, commends Sen. Risa Hontiveros for “defending and safeguarding the rights of the children” with the passage of Senate Bill No. 2209 or the Special Protections Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law on third and final reading, Thursday, May 27, 2021. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about so many unforeseen changes. One of these changes is the shift to cyberspace for many of our interactions. While cyberspace has its benefits, it also has its harm, including the crime of online sexual abuse and exploitation. I wouldn’t be more proud to be part of this Chamber. We have responded well with the passage of SBN 2209, thereby effectively strengthening the protection of our children,” Dela Rosa said. (File Photo/Senate PRIB)