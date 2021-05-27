Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Marcos defends Hybrid Election process: Sen. Imee Marcos continues to defend Senate Bill No. 1950 or the Hybrid Election Act during the period of interpellation Thursday, May 27, 2021. The bill seeks the conduct of a hybrid election to ensure transparency and credibility of the electoral process. “What we attempt to do are two things: firstly, we are calling a manual count using printed ballots so that we minimize time. Thereafter, we are also embarking on a whole set of new security devices in the transmission. This involves the digital signature, the audit logs, among others,” Marcos explained. She presented a video showing the step by step process in a hybrid election. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)