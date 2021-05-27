Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Angara on Hybrid Election Act: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara seeks clarification from Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1950 or the Hybrid Election Act, if the proposed measure is repealing a provision in the law that considers appointive public officials, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other officers and employees in government-owned or controlled corporations resigned from office upon filing of certificate of candidacy. Angara noted that the said provision was deleted in the proposed measure. Marcos replied that it was inadvertently omitted in the printing and would be restored in the committee report. “Thank you, madam chairperson, because the Commission on Elections said if there is no change in the committee report, there would be an implied repeal of that provision,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)