Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Gaining electorate’s trust in election results: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, May 27, 2021, recommends the public display of real time updates of the vote count per precinct or province, not aggregated, to gain the trust of the electorate in the results of the elections. Pangilinan said that in this manner, the people would know who is ahead in a particular place, similar to how it happens in the United States. “If we know where (the votes are) coming from, in other words it’s not aggregated... it will be reported by the media, that might as well help in terms of transparency... (and) gaining the public’s trust (in the result of the elections),” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)