May 27, 2021 Simplifying amendments to Bangsamoro Organic Law: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, agrees to simplify the proposed amendment to Republic Act No.11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to include only the provision postponing the first regular election in the region from May 2022 to May 2025. Tolentino, principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2214, made this statement after Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri proposed to just retain Section 1 and delete Sections 2 and 3 of the proposed amendments to avoid any problem in passing the bill next week. “Definitely, as I mentioned several times yesterday, if I'm not mistaken, Section 2 is not etched in stone. There are evolving conditions ... I agree with the Majority Leader. We can simplify, we can delete. We can dilute some items just to achieve the same process and results, Mr. President, peace for Bangsamoro,” Tolentino said. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)