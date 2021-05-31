Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Equal opportunities for learners: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara commends Monday, May 31, 2021 Sen. Win Gatchalian following the approval of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1907 or An Act Instituting Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education. Angara thanked Gatchalian for including and taking into consideration his SBN 329 in the finalization of the measure. “This proves that he (Gatchalian) is really compassionate to all sectors of our country particularly the disadvantaged,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)