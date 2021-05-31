Photo Release

May 31, 2021 The dual role of PAGCOR: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon questions the dual functions of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) as a regulator and, at the same time, an operator of gambling in the country which, he said, is inconsistent with each other. Drilon, during the debate on the proposal to tax offshore gaming operations Monday, May 31, 2021, stressed that gambling is contrary to public moral and in order to allow gambling to operate, it must be licensed by the government through Congress. “This power of Congress is delegated to PAGCOR and PAGCOR now is exercising the functions of Congress... in other words, PAGCOR regulates itself when it operates casinos,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)