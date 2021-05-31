Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Go appreciates passage of hospital bills: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go expresses his gratitude to the Senate body for the approval of 13 local bills that seek to improve the delivery of health care services by increasing the bed capacity of several hospitals across the country. “Thank you for providing the needed assistance in shepherding these measures for their passage. I thank our good Minority Leader (Franklin Drilon) for reminding us on the issue of devolution of health services which we really need to study extensively. I know both of us are just passionate in wanting to make lives better for all Filipinos. We should continue to increase hospital bed capacity and strengthen services that we render to our public hospitals because it is the poor and marginalized who go to public hospitals,” Go said Monday, May 31, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)