Photo Release

May 31, 2021 SP Sotto opens session: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the closing week of the second regular session of the 18th Congress Monday, May 31, 2021. The chamber during the hybrid plenary session approved on final reading Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1382 or the Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act, SBN 1907 or the Act Instituting Services and Programs for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education, SBN 2220 or the JCEC Enhancement Act, and 13 local bills that seek to improve the delivery of health care services by increasing the bed capacity of several hospitals across the country. Nine senators were physically present in the session, while 14 attended virtually. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)