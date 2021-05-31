Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Risa to POGOs: ‘PAY UP AND SHIP OUT’ During the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2232 or the bill taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls on POGO entities to pay the taxes they owe the government and to ship out of the country. Hontiveros said as what she pointed out in the hearings of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality for more than a year, prostitution, corruption of immigration personnel and officials, and other crimes really spiked in the country with the continued operation of POGO entities. “So much so, Mr. President, good sponsor, that this representation has come to the call to these POGO entities to pay up in terms of the taxes they already owed our government, pay up and then ship out… the cost of these social costs will always outweigh any revenue past due that may still be collected from these entities and will always outweigh any revenues that government may be contemplating to generate from them moving forward,” Hontiveros said, May 31, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)