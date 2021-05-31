Photo Release

May 31, 2021 On postponement of BARMM election: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presents three possible scenarios during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2214 or the Act Resetting the First Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Monday, May 31, 2021. He said BARMM will have no election in May 2022 if the Senate will not act on the proposed legislation. The same will hold true if the Senate will disapprove the measure. He said BARMM will still have no election in 2022 if the Senate will approve the measure but there's certainty that an election will be held on a later date. He cited the lack of Bangsamoro electoral code, the apportioning of the parliamentary districts and the lack of book of voters for the postponement of the BARMM election to 2025. “The job that we have right now is to lay the foundation for orderliness beyond (year) 2022 to achieve a certain measure of approximation and certainty, to achieve the purposes of the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” Tolentino said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)