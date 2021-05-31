Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Marcos defends bill amending Foreign Investments Act: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, faces her colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Monday, May 31, 2021 to defend Senate Bill No. 1156, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 1042 or the Foreign Investment Act of 1991. According to Marcos, the proposed measure calls for the creation of an Investment Promotion Council which would address non-fiscal incentives foreign investors frequently request such as complaints about infrastructure, the lack of intermodal transport, expensive electricity, poor Wi-Fi, and other issues. “The amendments we wish to put in place in Sec. 8, to open up and further liberalize our economy for foreign investment and these are areas where there are some kinds of vagueness or confusion, which we feel are going to be areas that we can study for liberalization in this or other law,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)