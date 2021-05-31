Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Amending the Bangsamoro Organic Law: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Sen. Francis Tolentino if the proposed amendment to Republic Act No. 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as proposed in Senate Bill No. 2214 would be simplified to include only the resetting of the first regular election in the region from May 2022 to May 2025. Tolentino replied in the affirmative, adding that the simplicity of the bill should be able to withstand events beyond 2022. Pimentel also said that he will introduce a wording in the bill to make clear that incumbent Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members, after the expiration of their term on 12 noon of June 30, 2022, will be allowed to stay in office until their successors are appointed and qualified. “I think that simplifies the bill, we addressed the meat of the bill. We reset the election in three years down the road, we have determined the expiration date of the incumbent BTA members. We will provide for what happens when the successors are not yet appointed,” Pimentel said, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)