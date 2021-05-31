Photo Release

May 31, 2021 Consider young people in BTA: Sen. Richard Gordon, one of the original authors of the measure establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), urges the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to consider the young professionals in the transition authority. Gordon, during the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2214 or the Act Resetting the First Regular Elections in the BARMM, notes that many young people returned to Mindanao because of the bill, hoping that they could get a job in the BTA, but most of the positions are occupied by the seniors, some of whom may not have been schooled in the law. “I'm one of those who believe that being schooled in the law is only one of the qualifications. What is important is their heart, as well as their mind, and making sure that the Bangsamoro experiment happens. Just a caveat, I hope that the transition authority consider the young people... by having the young Muslim lawyers, young Muslim doctors etc., to come back to help the authority,” Gordon said Monday, May 31, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)