Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Protecting the private security industry: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a hybrid hearing Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on House Bill No. (HBN) 8783, or the Private Security Industry Act seeking to repeal the 52-year-old Republic Act (RA) 5487 or the Private Security Agency Law. Dela Rosa said the committee aims to determine whether RA 5487 is still capable of providing order to the private security industry as well as protecting the rights of those who belong to the industry. The committee also intends to identify gaps and inadequacies of the current law and determine how HBN 8783 could address them. “Indeed, the end that we envision for today is that we may help to establish standards for and protect the rights and liberties of the private security industry and those involved in it. After all, those who afford us protection and security must also be protected and secured under the law,” Dela Rosa said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)