June 1, 2021 On online gambling: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, June 1, 2021, notes the booming online gambling, especially the online sabong (cockfighting). Zubiri narrated that when he was in Siargao, he saw a group of fishermen betting in online sabong, which is allowed under the charter of the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). The Majority Leader said there should be a resolution urging the appropriate committee to discuss the policy of the government regarding online gambling. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)