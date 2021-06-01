Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Third party auditor key to successful tax imposition on POGOs: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto underscores the importance of having a third-party auditor to ensure the success of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2232 which seeks to tax Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). During the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Recto noted the absence of a mechanism on the part of the Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corporation and other special economic zones and free ports in the country to determine the gross gaming revenues of POGOs. Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of SBN 2232, agreed with Recto, adding that the need to have a third-party auditor has been included in the proposed measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)