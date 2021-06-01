Photo Release

June 1, 2021 On POGO taxation: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon reminds Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2232 or An Act Taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs), that Congress has already revised the tax regime of the POGO operators in the country under Sec. 11 of Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan 2. During the period of interpellation Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Drilon asked Cayetano if she was amenable to an amendment which would include the revised definition of gross gaming revenue in her proposed legislation. “Let me emphasize that the change in tax regime of the POGOs was provided for in Bayanihan 2, which redefined the meaning of gross gaming revenue. This was signed by the President. We were not able to implement it because of a temporary restraining order issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Marco Polo Enterprises, Ltd. et al vs Sec. of Finance and Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue but it could be included in the measure as we don’t have a mechanism to determine the gross gaming revenue,” Drilon pointed out. Cayetano said she was very open to recommendations that would plug the gap. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)