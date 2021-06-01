Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Don’t blame BARMM election postponement to COVID-19: Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, during the resumption of debates on the proposal to postpone the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from 2022 to 2025, said it is “very dangerous” to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the postponement of BARMM elections. Lacson said Metro Manila is the epicenter of the pandemic and yet, Congress was able to pass important legislations. “I hate to say this but, you know, we're treading on a very dangerous ground or precedent here because of the COVID-19. If the pandemic is the reason for the postponement of the BARMM election next year, it could open the floodgates to a No-El (no elections) situation in the national and local elections next year,” Lacson said during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, June 1, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Screen grab)