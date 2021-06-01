Photo Release

June 1, 2021 'Senate is working even beyond the call of duty': This was Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino’s response to Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson when asked why the chamber seems to be rushing to pass Senate Bill No. 2214 or an Act Resetting the First Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) when there is no certification of urgency coming from the President. Tolentino said the chamber is just doing the proper legislative function mandated by the Constitution and that even in the absence of a certification, the chamber is performing. “This chamber is functioning even beyond the call of duty. It is a mirror image of what is expected of us by the Filipino nation. That we work not just because certain measures are prioritized or certified by the chief executive. We work because we believe that certain measures will benefit not just a sector of society but the entire nation,” Tolentino said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)