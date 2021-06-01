Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Senate works overtime to pass urgent bills: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III ensures the orderly proceeding of the plenary session as senators work for the passage of urgent measures, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Senators are working overtime and have extended the holding of sessions up to Thursdays to deliberate on important legislative measures, including certified as urgent bills, namely Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 (Amendments to the Public Service Act), SBN 2232 (Act Taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations), SBN 1156 (Amendments to Foreign Investments Act), and SBN 2234 (Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act). The Senate is set to adjourn sine die from June 5 to July 25, 2021. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)