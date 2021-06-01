Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Proud Waray: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, June 1, 2021, joins Sen. Richard Gordon in thanking the United States for returning the Balangiga bells after more than a century since these were taken by the US soldiers during the Philippine-American war as war trophies. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 653, authored by Gordon, expressing the profound gratitude for the return by the United States government of the bells “to forge a stronger friendship and bond” with the Philippines. “Thank you very much. As the proud daughter of a Waray and the representative of Leyte and Samar in this chamber, may I join Sen. Gordon in thanking the United States for returning the Balangiga bells. Its symbolic importance cannot be underestimated. May it bring in freedom and peace forevermore,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)