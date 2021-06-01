Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Amending the Public Service Act: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara seeks clarification from Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2094 or the bill amending Commonwealth Act No. 146, otherwise known as the Public Service Act, the rationale of putting the 25 percent cap on the employment of foreign nationals in public services when the goal is to liberalize foreign ownership. Poe clarified that the 25 percent cap is a safeguard to make sure that when a company sets up in the country, it will prioritize local workers. “If we are liberalizing the investments anyway, why don’t we liberalize also the employment of professionals because in the end, it might also redound to our benefit. Because if their understudies are Filipinos, for instance, then there’s some transfer of technology. That was along the line of what I was thinking,” Angara said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)