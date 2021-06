Photo Release

June 1, 2021 Poe defends Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe fields questions from her colleagues during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2094 or the Act Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146 or the Public Service Act Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Poe told Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara she was willing to work with him to finetune some sections of the proposed legislation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)