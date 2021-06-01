Photo Release

June 1, 2021 On penalties for telecommunications companies: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his concern over how the labor force would be affected with the opening of the economy to foreign investors during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2094 or the Act Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146, otherwise known as the Public Service Act, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Villanueva also asked Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of SBN 2094, what are the penalties to be imposed on telecommunications companies that fail to deliver to their customers their advertised internet speeds. “Under Sec. 21 of the Public Service Act, service providers are imposed with only P200 fine per day of violation. But the new proposed penalty is the disgorgement of profits or a fine equal to treble damages or both per day of violation. What would be our general standards that will be followed by the different administrative agencies in coming up with guidelines for the imposition of these penalties?” Villanueva asked. Poe said the provision would be amended later on. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)