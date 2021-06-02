Photo Release

June 2, 2021 CA confirms Chua, 16 DFA officials, 29 AFP officers: Senate President and Commission on Appointments Chairman Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the plenary session confirming the nominations and ad interim appointments of 16 officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), 29 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Karl Kendrick Chua, Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority. Among the officials confirmed, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 were Ambassador to the Holy See with concurrent jurisdiction over the Sovereign Order of Malta Myla Grace Ragenia Macahilig, Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Hamdi Tago, and Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol of the Philippine Army. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)