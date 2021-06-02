Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Davao, life is here: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government expresses hope that his colleagues will support Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2153 or an Act creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority, as well as other related measures. Citing data from the Philippines Statistics Authority, Dela Rosa noted that the entire Davao region ranked 5th with the highest per capita Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) and Gross Regional Domestic Expenditure (GRDE) in 2020, despite the adverse economic effect brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the rapid economic growth of metropolitan Davao, SBN 2153, which I authored as well as other related bills, will boost our country’s economy more and strengthen the coordination among component cities and municipalities in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of priority projects thereof. I am hopeful that our colleagues will support this measure. Truly, if you’re in Davao, you can really say Davao, life is here,” Dela Rosa added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)