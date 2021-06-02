Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Smoking kills more than covid: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, June 2, 2021, cites a Johns Hopkins study by senior associate Patricio Marquez showing that smoking kills more people than COVID-19. Celebrating World Tobacco Day last May 31, Cayetano stressed that smoking tobacco actually killed more than 8 million people annually, which also include non-users being exposed to secondhand smoke. The study also showed that tobacco smoking has killed 100 million people in the 20th century. The same study suggests that 1 billion people could die from smoking this century if no action is taken. Cayetano also queried whether e-cigarettes and vapes could help people who want to quit smoking. “While e-cigarettes are touted as a less harmful alternative to present smokers, the market has also attracted minors, due to the range of juices or flavors available,” she said, hoping that in celebration of World Tobacco Day, e-cigarettes could really be regulated. (Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)