June 2, 2021 Biggest fear is now a reality: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, expresses concern over the potential power outages in light of the vaccination rollout. Responding to Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao's privilege speech Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on the power supply situation, Gatchalian said 339,000 households, 90 barangays, and 16 municipalities and cities experienced electricity outage on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. "Our biggest fear has become a reality. My first reaction was, how about the vaccination centers? How about the work from home employees? The online learning and distance learning students? We have unstable internet connection and now we have unstable power supply,” Gatchalian said. He agreed with Pacquiao that the power situation is not an isolated case for 2021 since the Senate conducted similar hearings on the matter in 2016, 2019 and this year. Gatchalian called for an in-depth, comprehensive investigation on the power supply situation and come out with long term solutions to solve the problem. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)