Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Identifying solutions to power woes: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan elicits from Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao his proposals to solve the current power woes following the former’s privilege speech raising concerns over the Luzon-wide power outages on June 1, 2021. During a hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Pacquiao stressed the need to look for other sources to augment power supply and not rely on existing but faulty sources. “Is it the lack of preparation or communication with investors? Is this a problem of lack of trust of potential investors to the power generation sector? To the good senator, what are the bottlenecks in increasing power generation in the country?” Pangilinan asked. Pacquiao replied that incompetence is one of the reasons the problem in power supply keeps recurring. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)