Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Gordon introduces amendment to bill taxing POGOs: Sen. Richard Gordon, during the period of amendment on Senate Bill 2232 seeking to tax Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) pushes for the inclusion of all economic zones, tourism zones, and free port authorities in the country in the list of agencies that will be issued a joint and consolidated rules and regulations for the implementation of free and efficient exchange of information in relation to the proper payment of taxes by POGOs. Gordon said there is a need to come up with a provision that would include all economic, tourism, and free port authorities in the country in order to have uniformity. “If they are not included then what regime they will be covered? We might as well put them under the coverage of the proposed amendment,” Gordon said, referring to Subic and Clark special economic and Freeport zones which were not included in the original amendment. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)