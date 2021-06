Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Ex local execs' privy talks: (From left) Senators Win Gatchalian, Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Manuel “Lito” Lapid, all former local chief executives, engage in a private conversation before the start of Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, June 2, 2021. Gatchalian was the mayor of Valenzuela City from 2004 to 2013; Tolentino was Tagaytay City mayor (1995 – 2004); while Lapid was Pampanga governor (1995 – 2004). (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)