Photo Release

June 2, 2021 Creating the Metro-Davao Regional Development Authority: Sen. Imee Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 2116 which seeks to create the Metro-Davao Regional Development Authority, notes the overwhelming growth and investment in Davao these days and the sturdy and robust performance of its economy, during the hearing of the Committee on Local Government, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Marcos added that this confluence of all these cities is reminiscent of her grandfather’s old governor-generalship in the ancient Davao and Cotabato Region. “Of course, we are preaching to the choir here given the vast experience of our chairman, (Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino) who was Metropolitan Manila Development Authority head and knows full well the synergies involved when efforts among local government units are integrated and consolidated,” Marcos said. (File photo/ Senate PRIB)