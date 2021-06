Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate Session Hall, 25 May 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian moved for the conduct of inquiry in the Senate on the recent spate of rotational brownouts in Luzon in the hope of providing a long-term solution to electricity supply shortages especially during the summer season. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN