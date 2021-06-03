Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Covid-proofing the elections: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Resolution No. 716 inquiring into the necessary laws to be enacted in order for the Commission on Elections to conduct orderly elections for the May 2022 national, local, and BARRM elections with the proper health and safety protocols against COVID-19. Marcos noted that many elections have been cancelled or postponed throughout the world but there were also elections successfully undertaken like the Palawan plebiscite. “There is no desire to postpone the elections, the President has manifested time and again his desire that elections proceed as stated in the Constitution. With that, we would like to make every effort to COVID-proof our elections,” Marcos said, Thursday, June 3, 2021. On March 13, Palawan residents went to the polling places to vote on whether to approve or reject the move to split the province into three. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)