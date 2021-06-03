Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Villar wants Comelec to increase number of poll precincts in 2022 elections: Sen. Cynthia Villar raises the need for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to purchase additional vote counting machines (VCMs) in order to allow the poll body to increase the number of polling precincts for the 2022 presidential elections. Villar, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, said the additional health protocols that would be observed during the elections could further slow down the voting process and without additional polling places, it is unlikely for the Comelec to finish it in one day. “Since we are still far from election maybe we can do something about it and prepare for that. Because If we will follow the same protocol, the voting process will take longer due to the added health protocols and people will not be able to vote,” Villar added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)