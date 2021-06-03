Photo Release

June 3, 2021 On BARMM elections: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) whether an election could be conducted in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in May 2022 even without an electoral code. “If there is no electoral code and parliamentary districting, can we apply just the Omnibus Election Code? Can Comelec enforce all election laws and conduct an election without a Bangsamoro electoral code?” Tolentino asked during the virtual hearing held by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation Thursday, June 3, 2021. Comelec Dir. Teopisto Elnas opined that local elections could be conducted in BARMM but they would have difficulty in conducting parliamentary elections because they have operational and administrative issues on the matter. Elnas said they have no basis for the allocation of ballots, printing of ballots and filing of the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) in the region. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)