Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Senate's legislative policy to fight covid-19: Before the sine die adjournment of Congress, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III delivers a report on the performance of the Senate, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Aware of the urgent needs of the pandemic, Sotto said the Senate is committed to a legislative policy of shepherding government programs and resources to fight COVID-19. Aside from the Bayanihan laws, Sotto cited important legislations passed by the Senate such as Republic Act 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act which expedites vaccine procurement and administration process, the measure increasing financial benefits of medical workers, and easing tax incidence on businesses. “I say that more is required from the government, not only because it has the resources to do so but because the best public service is government’s covenant to its people. As the Senate President, and in behalf of my colleagues, I am here to commit to that promise. Our people have given us their trust and by the grace of God, we will not fail them,” Sotto said. (Joseph Vidal and Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)