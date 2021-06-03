Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Villanueva commends Sotto leadership: Sen. Joel Villanueva commends Senate President Vicente Sotto III for his able leadership in the 18th Congress especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The bible said give honor to where honor is due and we just want to spread into the records our acknowledgment and unwavering support and appreciation of your leadership. You have done so many things and protected the entire Senate. We commend your leadership and of course we commend every member of this august chamber,” Villanueva said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, June 3, 2021. Villanueva noted that Sotto convened the Committee of the Whole to include the economic workers in the priority list of the inoculation program. The Senate will adjourn its second regular session sine die on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)