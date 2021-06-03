Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Kudos to SP and his team: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara praises the leadership of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and his team for leading the chamber with wisdom, hard work and dedication during the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress. Angara cited some of the accomplishments of the Senate such as the passage of the Bayanihan 1 and 2, the Vaccine Act, the passing of the 2021 national budget on time, as well as the investigations into the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and agricultural importation anomalies, among others. ”So, I pay tribute to you and to your team. You are lucky to have a statesman like a Minority Leader (Franklin Drilon) who is not an obstructionist. You are lucky to have a brilliant Senate President Pro Tempore (Ralph Recto) who fine tunes all the economic legislations, and lucky to have a very hard working Majority Leader (Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri) and Assistant Majority Leader (Joel Villanueva). Kudos to you and your team," Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)