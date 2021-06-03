Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Productive 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic of unprecedented proportion, the Senate achieved an “outstanding performance.” Zubiri, in his manifestation before the sine adjournment of the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress, said the Senate passed an “astounding” 72 bills which were enacted into laws from July 27, 2020 to June 3, 2021, many of which are COVID-19 response measures. The Majority Leader said 21 more bills were enrolled for the President’s signature; three more bills were lined up for bicameral conference committee; and 34 bills were approved on third reading. In response to the needs of the local constituents, the Senate approved on third reading 35 local bills. “Mr. President, before we close the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress, please allow me to thank our colleagues for their patience, industry, and full cooperation in our legislative work for the past year. Our job became doubly difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic… There is obviously more to be done, and of course, we will continue to hold hearings on urgent and important measures even as the plenary sessions adjourn. But I don’t think it’s too self-aggrandizing to recognize that we’ve had a pretty productive Second Regular Session,” Zubiri concluded. (Joseph Vidal and Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)