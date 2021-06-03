Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Achieve more for our people: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the closing of the plenary session of the 18th Congress’ Second Regular Session, commends Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for always showing openness to the suggestion of the Minority Leader and while they do not always come to an agreement, their sincere dedication on how they can help the country and people always prevail. Drilon also expressed appreciation to Senators Cynthia Villar, Grace Poe, and Sonny Angara, for their kind, heart-warming, and uplifting words. “So again, thank you very much. I hope we can continue to work for the last one year of this Congress and achieve more for our people,” Drilon added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)