Photo Release

June 3, 2021 On arming BFP personnel: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she did not agree to an amendment to arm personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection before the Bicameral Conference Committee meeting on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, last May 24, 2021. Hontiveros said she couldn’t attend the conference because it was her husband’s death anniversary and she and her children visited his grave. “I was a member of the bicameral conference committee for the Senate on the part of the minority. I did not agree to the introduction of this amendment which we had voted down in the Senate,” Hontiveros said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, June 3, 2021. Hontiveros said she informed the chairman of her absence on the morning before the conference was held and “thought there was no contentious provision about the arming of the BFP personnel in the Senate version.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)