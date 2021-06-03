Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Cayetano explains vote on ratification of BFP Modernization Bill Bicam Report: Sen. Pia Cayetano, explaining why she abstained in the voting for the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization bill, said she was torn because she supported the intent of the bill but she had issues with firefighters bearing arms. Cayetano, during the hybrid plenary session, Thursday, June 3, 2021, added that she feels strongly about the parliamentary process that must be observed and even though there was disagreement, practices must be honored. “I’ve experienced it myself, I shared my own personal recollection of how I was also tormented by having to fight for provisions that I personally did not agree with but that is how we work in the Senate, Mr. President. I would like to believe that moving forward, we can all learn from this lesson. With that, I have to abstain,” Cayetano said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)