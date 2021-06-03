Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Dela Rosa submits Bicam Report on BFP Modernization: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, submitted to the plenary a copy of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. Dela Rosa said the measure was crafted with all good intentions, and refined through debates in the hope of ushering in a new era for firefighters. “With this measure, we would be able to ensure there will be enough fire personnel, equipment, and infrastructure for a more modern BFP. This is not only for our firemen but to better protect and serve the entire Filipino nation,” Dela Rosa said during a hybrid plenary session Thursday, June 3, 2021. The bicameral conference committee report however was not ratified because of a provision inserted in the report creating a BFP security and protection unit. (Voltaire F. Domingo and Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)