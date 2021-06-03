Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Go asserts arming firefighters: Sen. Lawrence Christopher Go, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, explains that he is advocating the arming of firefighters for their own security while performing their duties. Go explained that not all Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel will be armed and that about 50–100 firefighters per unit will be issued firearms. Besides, some BFP personnel were graduates from the Philippine National Police Academy and underwent the same training as the police. “Mr. President, security has been a serious concern of the BFP when its personnel respond to fire incidents, to unruly evacuees. Security and protection for BFP personnel is also needed in the conduct of fire arson investigations. It would be best if they have their own security and protection unit,” Go said. The Senate on Thursday, June 3, 2021, voted against the amendment to the bicameral conference report arming BFP personnel. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)