Photo Release

June 3, 2021 ‘Thank you for standing up for the institution’: Sen. Grace Poe, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, June 3, 2021, thanks Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for standing up for the institution of the Senate in many instances and for his courage to speak against what is merely popular in order to assert the integrity of the Senate and the senators. “You have passed landmark legislation. Your patience, work ethics, institutional knowledge of rules and laws are actually very remarkable. Thank you for being like a father to all of us. We enjoyed most your sense of humor and your kindness,” Poe said. The senator also thanked the “amiable” Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri; the “constructive" mentoring of Minority Leader Franklin Drilon; and “economic wizard” Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto. “So, we are very blessed to have such a good leadership team in the Senate, and I'm very fortunate,” Poe added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)